National Bankshares Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$34.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Shares of ITP opened at C$29.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.89. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

