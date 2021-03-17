National Bankshares Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$34.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Shares of ITP opened at C$29.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.89. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

