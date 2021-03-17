National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF opened at $24.02 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.