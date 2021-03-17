NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,730 shares of company stock worth $5,307,143. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

