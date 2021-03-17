Nabriva Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 600 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 283,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,080. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

