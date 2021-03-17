Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

