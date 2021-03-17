Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,406 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 624,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

