Mungo Wilson Acquires 35,613 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson purchased 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £125,001.63 ($163,315.43).

Mungo Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Shares of LON EWI opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.38.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

