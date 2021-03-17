M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,422 shares of company stock worth $144,810,308 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

