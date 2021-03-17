M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,644 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Shares of PSA opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

