M&T Bank Corp Sells 331 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.