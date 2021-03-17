M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

