M&T Bank Corp Has $2.95 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE SUI opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.