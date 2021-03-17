M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.