MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $416.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.22. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

