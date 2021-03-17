Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,353. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 over the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

