MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in February

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 11th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 1,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MoSys has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.