Morgan Stanley Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $50.67

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $50.67 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $9,690,181.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,951,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

