Morgan Stanley Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $26.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.