Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.