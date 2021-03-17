Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. 521,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.