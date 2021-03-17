Morgan Stanley Increases Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $60.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

PRLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

