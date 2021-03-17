Morgan Stanley Increases Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $60.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.
PRLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.