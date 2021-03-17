Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,624. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,581,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 637,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,108 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

