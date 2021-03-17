Morgan Stanley Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $82.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

NYSE:HES opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hess by 31.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,735,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hess by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hess by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 214,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

