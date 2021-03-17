Morgan Stanley Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $27.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

