Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 433.40 ($5.66) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.