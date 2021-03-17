Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.53. 8,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.16. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

