Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

