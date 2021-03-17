Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 117,623 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 117,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 54,283 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

