Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

CDW stock opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

