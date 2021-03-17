Monolith Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $105,741.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

