Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading Up 5%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MONRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

