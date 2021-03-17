Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.68 target price on the stock.

TSE:GBAR opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.31.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. Its principal projects include the Beaufor Mine that include two mining leases, a mining concession, and 23 mining claims covering an area of 6.91 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, in the Abitibi-East township, in the Province of Quebec; Croinor gold property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; McKenzie Break property that consists of 133 mineral claims covering an area of 51.3 square kilometers located to the north of Val-d'Or, Quebec; and Swanson property that include one mineral lease and 127 claims covering a total area of 51.26 square kilometers situated to the northeast of Barraute, Quebec.

