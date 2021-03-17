Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,923,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at $912,127,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,734,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,332,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,962,615 shares of company stock valued at $610,708,693 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

