Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.36

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

