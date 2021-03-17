Mistras Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

MG traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 35,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

