Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Shares of MG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 874,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $343.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

