Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.53 or 0.00041974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $76,165.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00451475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00061441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00141565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00571131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 971,497 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

