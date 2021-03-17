Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.64.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$787.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.97.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

