Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MLND traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 3,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,625. The company has a market cap of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

