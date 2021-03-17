MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.16

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

