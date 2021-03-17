Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $143.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $143.62, with a volume of 5080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.78.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

