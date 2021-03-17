Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

