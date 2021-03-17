Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

