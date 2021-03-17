Michael H. Mclamb Sells 2,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

