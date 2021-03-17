Michael H. Mclamb Sells 2,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.
NYSE HZO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
