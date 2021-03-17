M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

MGPUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

