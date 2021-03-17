Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $375,243.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.21 or 0.03168666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,998,323 coins and its circulating supply is 78,916,161 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.