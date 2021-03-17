Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

