Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $1.03. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 over the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

