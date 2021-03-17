Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 5,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $720.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

