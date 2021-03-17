Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,649,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $380,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. 364,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.